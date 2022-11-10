Tennis star Naomi Osaka’s time could be “running out” as far as a return to her Grand Slam form is concerned, suggests nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova.

In an interview ahead of the WTA Finals last week, Navratilova spoke to the press about the game before discussing Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, and saying that perhaps Osaka’s success in the sport came too fast.

“Maybe it was too much too soon,” Navratilova said, per Eurosport. “But, you know, that’s when the gut check comes; do you really love the sport? It comes back to that. For six years, I did it all myself. Nowadays, so much is done for the players… Because there is so much more attention, and everything is magnified. At the same time, people forget about it. So you are a flash in the pan.”

“I think the players need to just stay in the moment, and if they love the sport, great. If they don’t, that’s okay, too. But figure it out [and] make up your mind because time is running out,” she said.

