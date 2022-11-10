Categories
Naples man found guilty of attacking co-worker with machete


NAPLES, Fla. – A jury has found a Naples man guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he attacked a co-worker with a machete.

In September of 2021, Martiano Hondares Seco became involved in an argument with a co-worker at a landscaping company he worked for. The two got into a disagreement regarding a parking space.

Seco would head to one of the company’s vehicles where he would grab a machete. He then struck the victim several times with the large blade.

The victim sustained several lacerations, but did survive the attack.

Seco was found guilty following a two-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for January 10th.



