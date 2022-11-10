Netflix COO Greg Peters is charged with driving the streamer’s new ads business. Here’s what’s at stake and why insiders see him as a future CEO.

Netflix has tasked COO Greg Peters with figuring out its ad push, its biggest initiative in a decade.

Peters is a longtime Netflix exec who’s quietly led its expansion overseas and into gaming.

His increased visibility has heated up speculation that he could be in line for CEO.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier, which launched last Thursday, is arguably the streamer’s biggest initiative since it started making original content a decade ago. It’s a massive about-face for a company that for years opposed advertising.

But after a challenging year of subscriber volatility and cultural growing pains, Netflix is betting on a cheaper ad tier to keep driving subscriptions and wring more revenue out of both users and brands. And the executive tapped to lead the charge is chief operating officer Greg Peters, who’s long been the company’s go-to for new business ventures.

Peters, 51, also Netflix’s chief product officer, has driven some of its most important initiatives. Along with general operations, he oversees a lot of the details that go into making the service a success, from how it’s priced to new features it has introduced like the double thumbs-up. He led Netflix’s expansion into Asia in 2015 and more recently has been behind the company’s push into gaming.

Peters keeps a low public profile, despite being Netflix’s third highest-paid executive (after co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos), with his total compensation set at $24 million for 2022, according to an SEC filing. He’s also one of just a handful who sit on Hastings’ R-staff of direct reports.

In recent months, Peters has become increasingly visible, emerging frequently as the face of the company on earnings calls and at the October press conference introducing the ad-supported tier, Basic with Ads. Some company watchers see a scenario where Hastings steps down and Peters succeeds him as co-CEO with Sarandos, maintaining dual leadership that represents both Netflix’s tech and entertainment sides. Peters, along with Sarandos, is also seen as having the potential to be the sole CEO.

Netflix insiders, former Peters colleagues, and industry observers spoke with Insider about this influential exec’s leadership style, his impact on the streamer’s business, and the risks and opportunities of the high-stakes new business he’s driving.

“Greg Peters has become a bigger and bigger actor on the Netflix screen,” said Mark Mahaney, who heads the internet research team at Evercore ISI and has been bullish on the company. “It’s hard not to draw the conclusion that he’s being groomed to be the successor to Reed and Ted at some point.”

A low-key leader who’s been a rising star at Netflix

An engineer who studied physics and astrophysics at Yale, Peters was described by former colleagues as extremely smart, methodical, and quietly effective. At software startup Mediabolic, where he was vp of engineering before coming to Netflix, he stood out for getting products out on time.

“Before he started, the company struggled to deliver,” David Goldenberg, who was Mediabolic’s general counsel at the time, told Insider. “He took what was a pretty big pain point and solved it.” Peters was also known for embracing diet trends popular in Silicon Valley — like drinking big quantities of water — and as a wine aficionado and hardcore foodie who cooked elaborate dinners for friends.

Joining Netflix in 2008 as chief streaming and partnerships officer, Peters quickly stood out as a rising star. In 2015, he led the streamer’s expansion to Japan, its first foray into Asia. Japan didn’t have a tradition of paying for content, and awareness there of Netflix was low. So the streamer offered a variety of pricing tiers and partnered with SoftBank to roll them out.

On a March 2019 episode of internal podcast “WeAreNetflix,” Peters said the Japan experience taught him “tons of stuff” that would inform how the streamer operates in other markets, from market and cultural to talent and rights differences. Rights ownership could be fragmented across multiple stakeholders, complicating Netflix’s ability to build a content library, for example.

“You can’t take the lessons learned, the practices that are working in a market like the US — where we’re deeply penetrated with really, really high awareness — and apply them without inflection in a market where we’re starting almost from sub-5% awareness and zero penetration,” he said on the podcast.

The skill set Peter brings is as important to the company’s future as the content side led by Sarandos, a former company exec told Insider. “Content drives the business, but what people really don’t appreciate well is just how Netflix is better equipped to run a lower-cost global infrastructure, for delivering games, everything they do,” this person said of Peters’ impact. “Netflix has optimized a global system of experimentation, potential avenues of revenue. That’s him, that’s not Ted.”

For a high-powered C-suiter, Peters is also broadly well liked. While Sarandos has been criticized by some former Netflix execs for not being able to tolerate dissent, Peters is hailed as strategic and largely unaffected by the glamour of Hollywood.

“He’s hyper, hyper rational,” said the former exec. “He’s one side of Reed’s personality and Ted is the other, although Reed is a lot closer in personality [to Greg] than to Ted.”

In 2017, Peters was promoted to chief product officer, replacing Neil Hunt, a longtime friend of Hastings and an early key hire. (Hunt’s dismissal has been cited as an example of the “keeper test” Netflix applies in evaluating whether to retain employees.)

Three years later, Peters added the title of chief operating officer, a new role at the company, at the same time Sarandos was elevated to co-CEO. “We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world,” Hastings said at the time.

The ad-supported tier is fraught with risks

The ads tier is a shift from Netflix’s content-driven model, where spending on programming begets subscriptions, which lets the streamer invest in more programming, and so on. The new revenue stream has gotten a warm welcome on Wall Street as multiple analysts estimate the plan, at $7 a month versus the most popular $16-a-month tier, could jumpstart growth and reduce subscriber churn.

At launch, Netflix said it had sold out of its ad inventory — with hundreds of advertisers, from Louis Vuitton to Subway, on board. The ads tier could also help Netflix with its expansion overseas, where its results have been uneven so far, Mahaney said.

Still, other analysts and some advertisers have been lukewarm. Big ad buyers complained Netflix wanted to charge too much, given its audience size was unknown and the streamer wasn’t offering the data or targeting abilities they’d come to expect.

Pivotal Research’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak on October 26 changed his sell rating to buy, based partly on the benefits of the ad tier, but said the company’s new revenue stream still carries “significant risks,” citing the complexity of the technology needed to deliver ads and the fact Netflix’s original programming is not optimized for ad breaks.

Peters played a key role in getting Netflix’s creative execs on board with the ads business, one Hollywood insider noted. But Netflix also faces uneasy Hollywood creators, some of whom aren’t crazy about the idea of ads appearing during programs they created to run without interruptions. And showrunners and producers are likely in time to push Netflix to share the revenue.

“If they mis-execute, that could really hurt his career trajectory,” Mahaney said of Peters. “If this turns out to be a very successful initiative and he spearheaded it, he’ll have proven he knows how to lead a business.”