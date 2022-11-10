Netflix’s new Dragon’s Lair is going to be interactive | Boing Boing

The early 80s was one of the most innovative periods for video games. As the medium began to grow, developers became more experimental with the types of games they started producing. One of the genres that afforded players insane levels of quality “graphics” and addictive gameplay were the fully animated point-and-click adventure games such as Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair, animated by Don Bluth. Both Dragon’s Lair and Space Ace functioned like choose-your-own-adventure novels with a timer and were filled with a host of hilarious death scenes for every misstep your character took.

When the idea of bringing Dragon’s Lair to movies or television began to gain traction, fans wondered how studios would retain the choose-your-own-adventure aspect of the series that served as its primary draw. According to Collider, Netflix’s adaptation of Dragon’s Lair with Ryan Reynolds at the helm will be interactive in the vein of their experimental Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. At least we don’t have to lose a ton of quarters this time around.