New look Cointreau adds orange glow to Soho

Fashioned from recycled glass the shape has been lengthened without increasing the weight making pouring easier – cue a cheer from bartenders and queuing drinkers. Fanny Chtromberg, international director at Cointreau says of the new era move: “The Cointreau L’Unique bottle is iconic. We certainly wanted to modernize it, but above all, we wanted to preserve its vintage codes and respect the allure imagined by Édouard Cointreau.

“We therefore drew on Cointreau’s genesis. Its origins in Angers; its know-how as a liquorist-distiller and its precious fruit, the orange. We are particularly proud of the work accomplished, a feat of creativity but also of design.

“The bottle also features a QR code for the first time, which grants instant access to a dedicated online experience with cointreau.com and a go-to source of nearly 400 cocktail recipes and expert tips.”

The radical shift coincides with Cointreau hosting a “Maison Cointreau” townhouse takeover in London’s Soho until Saturday, November 12.

Promising a multisensory, immersive experience, guests are able to purchase tickets, priced £15, here. Each one admits entry to Maison Cointreau where guests will be able to discover the liqueur’s world through sight, taste, touch, smell and sound.

Expect vintage design evoking the feeling of an exclusive jazz café straight from the streets of Montmartre throughout, plus lots of orange.

Guests will be met in the entrance by living orange trees laden with fruit and given a complimentary cocktail. An interactive light-filled tunnel in the iconic Cointreau bottle shape will offer a striking Insta moment.

On the second floor of the Maison, guests will “change what they know”, discovering how Cointreau has been transforming drinks and moments into something memorable throughout the years.