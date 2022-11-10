New mum dies after ‘taking cocaine’ on first night out since pregnancy





A new mother who was just 23 died after taking cocaine on her first night out following the birth of her baby, a court heard. It’s alleged two men “recklessly” gave Rebecca Tollan the class A drug at a pub and later at a house. A court heard Ms Tollan started shaking and fitting at the property and died despite desperate attempts to save her.

Barry McAuley, 40, and Martin Stewart, 34, are on trial charged with the culpable homicide of Ms Tollan, which they deny. The High Court in Glasgow heard the men met Ms Tollan and her sister-in-law Pamela Tollan, 31, at the Railway Tavern pub in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, on July 14, where the women had gone on Rebecca’s first night out since giving birth a few weeks prior. The court heard Ms Tollan asked the men if they had any “stuff”, Glasgow Live reports. Appearing as a witness in the trial, Pamela Tollan said: “I knew exactly what she meant…asking if they had any cocaine.” The court heard McAuley went on to give Pamela “a wee bag”. Alex Prentice KC, prosecuting, said Rebecca took cocaine in a toilet before the women returned to the two men. They all then went to the house in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, where Rebecca died the following day.

Pamela Tollan recalled the horrific moment she realised her sister-in-law was in trouble. She said: “Becky started shaking.” “I just thought she was cold to start with. I was saying: ‘What is happening to her?’ I was shouting: ‘Becky! Becky!’ “I kept saying: ‘Becky, come on’. I tried to calm her and say it was alright.” The court heard Pamela, who said she did not use any cocaine that night, tried to warn her relative against taking the substance. “Becky was her own person. No matter how much you told her, she would not listen,” the witness said. “I did tell her: ‘You do not need it…you are having a good time’. “I told her to stop because you do not need it.” Stewart, of Viewpark, North Lanarkshire, faces separate charges of being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. McAuley, also of Bellshill, features on one those cocaine charges. The trial, before judge Lord Clark, continues.

