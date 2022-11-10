Newcastle could make 4 January deals with fresh Saudi cash injection

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s January transfer plans have been boosted by a £70million cash injection from their Saudi Arabia-backed owners. The consortium, which is made up of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital and RB Sports and Media, claimed on Wednesday that they have now taken their funding of the Magpies above £450m.

The fresh investment will likely help Newcastle’s January plans, with Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth set to be busy in the transfer market. Express Sport picks four players who the money could be spent on.

Armando Broja

Newcastle signed Alexander Isak in the summer but Howe might believe he needs more attacking reinforcements. Isak is not meant to play until after the World Cup, while Callum Wilson’s struggles with injuries are well documented.

The extra cash injection could allow Newcastle to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The Blues wanted close to £40m in the summer window but the Albania international has struggled for starts under Thomas Tuchel and new boss Graham Potter.

Broja could seek a departure from Stamford Bridge if he is not guaranteed game time. The 21-year-old would certainly find more minutes at Newcastle.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Kane needs to go to Bayern Munich’ jokes Alan Shearer