Nicholas Pet Haven receives nearly $9,000 donation from local restaurants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven of Tyler, an organization committed to helping animals in East Texas is getting some big help this week.

The organization received a donation of nearly $9,000 to help with their fundraiser.

The money is donated by Posados, Mercados and Happy’s Fish House, and for every bowl of queso these Tyler restaurants sold, $1 went towards the fundraiser.

Organizers said this is a project dear to their hearts.