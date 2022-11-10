Categories
Nick Cannon Is Having Baby Number 12, Which Makes It 5 Babies From 5 Different Women In One Year


Yes, you read that correctly.

Nick Cannon is in the news again!


Yep, he’s having baby #12.

That’s FIVE babies in ONE YEAR.

He really is on a one-man mission to repopulate the world.

Let me try to recap all of this birthing…

Last week, Nick announced baby #11 with Alyssa Scott.

Alyssa posted a maternity shoot and also some pictures of them holding an ultrasound.

Baby #11’s announcement came just a month after baby #10 with Brittany Bell.

Earlier in 2022, he had baby #8 with with Bre Tiesi and baby #9 with Lanisha Cole.

Abby De La Rosa already has two kids with Nick Cannon.

She’s currently pregnant.

And we found out that baby is actually Nick’s from this Instagram story:

“1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick… I see no lies here smh. ya’ll be safe out there.”



