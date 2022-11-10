Nick Cannon Is Having Baby Number 12, Which Makes It 5 Babies From 5 Different Women In One Year

Nick Cannon is in the news again!
Yep, he’s having baby #12.
That’s FIVE babies in ONE YEAR.
He really is on a one-man mission to repopulate the world.
Let me try to recap all of this birthing…
Alyssa posted a maternity shoot and also some pictures of them holding an ultrasound.
Abby De La Rosa already has two kids with Nick Cannon.
She’s currently pregnant.
And we found out that baby is actually Nick’s from this Instagram story:
“1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick… I see no lies here smh. ya’ll be safe out there.”
