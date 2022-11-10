Nick Kyrgios plays tennis with young fan in Mexico before exhibition match with Cameron Norrie

World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios recently relished his time playing with a young fan at a gathering in Mexico.

The Australian arrived in Mexico as part of an exhibition match and found some quality time to engage with the children and Mexican fans in general. He warmed the hearts of tennis fans around the world when he shared a video of him playing tennis with a young girl on social media

“Look at this rally,” he said, while sharing the video.

“/> Nick Kyrgios’ Instagram story.

The 27-year-old expressed his love for the young fan and stated that she did not give the Australian No. 1 an easy time.

“This girl was so cute!!! And she was competing hard!!!” Kyrgios said.

“/> Kyrgios playing tennis with a young girl

Passionate Mexican fans gave the World No. 24 an amazing reception, prompting Kyrgios to say:

“Mexico is crazy”

“/> Kyrgios receives a rousing reception in Mexico

The 27-year-old later proceeded to the CDMX Arena for his exhibition match, where he faced Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Kyrgios, who was originally supposed to play against Gael Monfils, came out on top in the contest.

Nick Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis to play at Nitto ATP Finals

“/> Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) and Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 US Open

Australian No. 1 Nick Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the doubles event at the 2022 ATP Finals, which is set to kick start on November 13. The Australians found their way into the season-ending championship regardless of both of them ranking outside the top eight.

As per the rules, a spot will be reserved in the tournament for a team that won a Grand Slam title that year and is ranked between eighth and 20th in the ATP doubles rankings after the Paris Masters. The Australian pair qualified on that basis as they won the doubles title at the 2022 Australian Open.

The pair are huge favorites heading into the tournament despite their low rankings as they are well capable of pulling off surprises. They have played together in seven tournaments this year and have won the doubles titles in Atlanta in addition to their Major triumph Down Under. They made it to the semifinals in Miami and Tokyo.



