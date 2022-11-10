Northwestern Ontario braces for snow, freezing rain with 15-25 cm of snow expected in some areas | CBC News

The balmy fall weather that’s lasted into November for most of northwestern Ontario is set to end with the first snowstorm of the year expected to roll through today and into tomorrow.

Much of the region is under snowfall and freezing rain warning as of Thursday morning, with other sections of the northwest under special weather statements as severe weather is expected to hit Friday.

Atikokan, Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Nipigon, Marathon, and White River areas are expecting freezing rain and ice pellets this morning and into this evening. Snow is also expected tonight and into Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting total snow and ice pellet accumulation of five to 10 centimetres.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous, according to the weather agency.

A woman wipes the snow off her van in Kenora, Ont., on Thursday, April 14, 2022, as the community digs out from a snowstorm that roared into the city from the Prairies the day before. (Hayley Schwartz/CBC)

“It’s a good time to start preparing the car emergency kit or truck emergency kit, jumper cables, a couple of extra blankets, things that can keep you warm if you run into trouble,” explained Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Snowfall warning in place

Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Rainy Lake, and Fort Frances areas are all under a snowfall or winter storm warning. According to Environment Canada, areas in the west are expecting total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres.

Travis Rob, Fort Frances operations and facilities manager, said Thursday started out with a mix of rain and snow falling on the town.

The precipitation had stopped by mid-Thursday afternoon, but Fort Frances remained under a winter storm warning, with heavy snow and strong wind gusts expected to begin later Thursday and lasting into Friday.

“We’ve talked to our guys about staying late, possibly coming in early [Friday] morning, working through the day tomorrow, which typically for us would be a stat, just what we need to do to have the manpower ready to clear the roads,” Rob said.

He said municipal workers have been going through snow-clearing equipment for the last couple of weeks, ensuring everything is running properly.

“We never know what to expect from winter,” Rob said. “But what I’ve been reading, what I’ve been seeing from Environment Canada, they’re forecasting a very similar weather pattern to the start of winter last year.”

“So we’re kind of gearing up for a cold winter with lots of snow.”

Environment Canada is also warning of strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow, reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow, along with snowfall rates near two centimetres per hour in the region as the storm system moves in.

Several other parts of northwestern Ontario, including Sioux Lookout, Greenstone, and Manitouwadge were under weather advisories on Thursday afternoon, due to snow and ice pellets expected to hit those parts of the region and last into Friday.

Last winter and early spring saw a number of storms roll through northwestern Ontario, leading to a deep snowpack and contributing to spring floods.

Fort Frances was one of those areas hit by flooding in the spring. Rob said flooding remains a concern for next spring, as while the the municipality did make some changes to help mitigate future flooding, not all planned work was completed.

Rob said Fort Frances was still cleaning up from the spring flooding well into August. By the time that was completed, there was little time left in the 2022 construction season to make improvements for the future.

“That’s weighing on some of us for sure,” he said. “You know you’re starting next summer off behind the eight-ball already, and it’s only November.”

“There’s lots of time in there now for other things to happen, other things to go on, that are just adding to that.”

Shovelling services looking to get programs underway, but volunteers needed

As winter weather touches down in the region, programs like Thunder Bay’s Snow Angels volunteer snow shovelling service are ramping up.

The program matches volunteers to senior clients, usually within the same neighborhood. The Snow Angels shovel walkways, and porches. About 100 seniors in Thunder Bay are looking for Snow Angels this year.

“Volunteers are asked to go to the houses within 48 hours of a snowfall of about three to five centimetres or more and shovel the walkways and the porches so that there’s accessibility to and from the home,” explained, Tessa Hettrick, volunteer coordinator with the City of Thunder Bay.

Udhay Singh shovels out from last April’s spring snowstorm in Kenora, Ont., the first major snow system of the fall is scheduled to hit the region later this week. (Hayley Schwartz/CBC)

Hettrick said the city is hopeful each client will be matched up with a volunteer. She said they’re looking to kick the program off as soon as possible, especially with the winter weather on the way.

“Programs like this are extremely important. As we all know northern Ontario, we can get quite the large amount of snow,” said Hettrick.

“To be able to have older adults stay in their home as long as possible is extremely important to to everybody,” she said. “If we are able to help them have access to and from their home by simply shoveling their walkways, we find we see that as a very huge bonus to allow them to have that access.