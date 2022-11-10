Norway radio station, area chamber partner for Nov. 17 radiothon

Stan and Alison Bennett, owners of Auburn-based Bennett Radio Group, plan to hold the third annual WOXO Christmas for Kids & Teens Radiothon, presented by Flanders Electric, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

The 13-hour event will benefit RightStart, Inc., a volunteer-staffed nonprofit, which has been providing programs and services to children and teens throughout Oxford Hills since 1979.

“We are so happy to work with Stan and Alison of WOXO, and all the generous businesses and our wonderful community to provide a Merry Christmas to area kids and teens who otherwise might not have one,” said John Williams, executive director of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from Stan Bennett.

WOXO will work in conjunction with the chamber and RightStart, Inc. to raise money and collect toys and clothing for children and families in need throughout the Oxford Hills region.

Items and monetary donations will be accepted throughout the day at the WOXO studio at 243 Main St. in Norway. Listeners can also donate by credit card via the Donation Line at 207-743-5911.

The event is again sponsored this year by Norway Savings Bank.

Local business representatives, officials, and other guests will join the WOXO on-air staff and Williams to discuss the importance of supporting less fortunate kids and teens throughout the region.

Many local businesses have added support to the event, including Oxford Federal Credit Union, Lincoln St. Radiator, Androscoggin Bank, The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein, Rowe Auto Group, Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Rowe Credit in Auburn, 290 Main St. Pub, Aroma Joe’s, Norway Savings Bank, Bridge to Success, Oxford Plaza and Flanders Electric.

For more information on RightStart and the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, visit oxfordhillsmaine.com.

For more information on Bennett Radio Group visit bennettradiogroup.com.



