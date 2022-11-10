Nvidia Releases ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Game Ready Driver

Nvidia has released another driver for users of its GeForce series consumer graphics cards. This latest update, the GeForce Game Ready 526.86 WHQL (opens in new tab) driver, is headlined as delivering support for smash hit game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. However, there’s more to it than that, with a variety of bug fixes for other games and apps also delivered.

The new GeForce driver is claimed to offer a trio of worthwhile improvements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players. Once updated, gamers should experience better performance in the game, as well as improved stability and fixes for some image corruption issues that have been highlighted by gamers since the game released.

As well as the welcome finesse and optimizations, Modern Warfare II players can also now enjoy the support of two leading technologies from the green team – Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex. With regard to the former, Nvidia says that the newly implemented upscaling tech will enable gamers to “max out Modern Warfare II’s graphics at the highest resolutions, while maintaining smooth frame rate.” Those familiar with Nvidia Reflex, won’t be surprised to hear that touted benefits in CoD: MWII include reduced latency, to make the game feel more responsive and more enjoyable in general.

(Image credit: Activision)

There is a modest list of specific bug fixed delivered with the GeForce Game Ready 526.86 WHQL driver, too. Keeping on theme with the CoD universe, some flashing screen corruption has been vanquished from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. In Call of Duty: Vanguard, Nvidia claims to have fixed some random crashes that became more likely the longer the gaming session.

Other fixes mentioned in the release notes cover; YouTube crashing to black screen, GPU getting stuck in a P0 state when exiting games, Anvil Engine games with flickering graphics, GeForce RTX 4090 8K60 decoding performance drops, and rainbow artifacts have been eliminated from Forza Horizon 5.

As with any driver release, a list of known issues remain, but the developer knowing about them and listing them gives hope that they are next on the hit list. Some of the most serious sounding bugs remaining involve HDR toggling crashing, and replicable crashes in creative apps like Cinema4D and Daz Studio.

If you own a GeForce RTX 700 series or newer graphics card, and are running Windows 10 64-bit or newer, head on over here (opens in new tab) for the download. Alternatively, for those not in a hurry for any of the optimizations or fixes mentioned above, you can wait until the GeForce Experience app prompts you to download this driver.