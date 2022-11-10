O2 Priority website and app crash as Peter Kay fans rush to buy ticket

Peter Kay has just announced he’s going back on tour with tickets for the legendary comedian’s show going on sale today. However, the rush to see this comeback show is causing O2 some major problems with its Priority website crashing under the strain.

Fans trying to get their hands on these must-have tickets are currently facing a blank screen with a message that reads, “Error. There was a problem and we’ve been notified.”

Along with this website crashing, the O2 Priority app also appears to be suffering with many unable to access ticket sales via their phones.

Those hoping to snap up a seat have now taken to Twitter to complain about the issues with one Peter Kay fan called Amy, saying: “Cheers #O2Priority for not even allowing me to log in after you logged me out while waiting for #peterkay ticket.”

Whilst another called Kirsten added: “Your priority website is down o2 – can you sort this please asap to deliver on your promise!”

