Occupant escapes mobile home fire with pets

BRATTLEBORO — A fire destroyed a mobile home at 1 Windward Drive on Thursday night.

The tone for the fire went out just after 4 p.m.

“One occupant that was home got out,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said. “Three cats and two fish got out.”

At the scene at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Howard said it appears the home is a total loss and a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a cooking fire on the stove. Red Cross was notified to help with housing the victims.

Howard reported no challenges at the scene. A hydrant was nearby and firefighters arrived “fairly quick,” he said.

“This type of construction goes very quickly, as we know,” he said.

