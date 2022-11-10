Categories
Occupant escapes mobile home fire with pets


Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1 Windward Drive in Brattleboro on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.



BRATTLEBORO — A fire destroyed a mobile home at 1 Windward Drive on Thursday night. 

The tone for the fire went out just after 4 p.m.

“One occupant that was home got out,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said. “Three cats and two fish got out.”

At the scene at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Howard said it appears the home is a total loss and a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a cooking fire on the stove. Red Cross was notified to help with housing the victims. 

Howard reported no challenges at the scene. A hydrant was nearby and firefighters arrived “fairly quick,” he said. 

“This type of construction goes very quickly, as we know,” he said. 

This story will be updated. 



