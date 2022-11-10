Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles

Now Sam has made it through six seasons of Outlander, he clearly has a healthier outlook on his own body image.

He is still managing to stay fit, however, as he recently trekked the notorious West Highland Way in Scotland.

This impressive trail consisted of a 96-mile hike from Milngavie to Fort William, as well as taking on the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

His journey through the highlands inspired his latest project, a deeply personal memoir entitled Waypoints which chronicles his family history and rise to fame.

Outlander seasons 1-6 are available on Starz in the USA and Lionsgate+ via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.