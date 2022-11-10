Palace bans staff from announcing details on Kate’s outfits





Kensington Palace officials have begun refusing to give details on Kate’s outfits amid frustration that so much media coverage is focused on what she wears. Until recently, they always gave the Princess of Wales’ outfit details for every official engagement, except those such as visits to farms or gardens where she wore very casual clothes.

But now they are routinely refusing to say, unless it is a hugely glamorous occasion such as a film premiere or state event or overseas visit where she is deploying fashion diplomacy by wearing items designed in the host nation. Palace officials regularly gave out details of the late Queen’s outfits and have traditionally done so for Queen Consort Camilla when she was Duchess of Cornwall. Some outfits worn by the late monarch or by Princess Diana have formed the centrepieces of palace exhibitions used to entice the public to pay to visit royal residences. Kate’s aides say fashion experts still manage to identify the designers quickly usually but they will no longer officially confirm or deny the details. She is thought to have worn a £35 knitted dress by Mango and a £359 Hobbs coat for the engagement at Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, west London, yesterday.

The Princess of Wales is known for her royal style and often sparks a frenzy with clothes selling out when she steps out in them. Kate is known for mixing up more affordable high-street labels with designer brands. Prince William’s wife wore a dress from Zara the day after her spectacular royal wedding in 2011. And she has continued to champion the high street over the years despite being one of the most senior members of the Royal Family.

The future Queen Consort topped Tatler’s best-dressed list for 2022. The fashion and society magazine described Kate’s style as “sovereign superstar”. It added: “Everything should be perfectly tailored, embracing current catwalk trends through a lens of appropriate dress lengths and classic silhouettes.” And earlier this year Kate was praised by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief for “inspiring” people with her style.

The 40-year-old chatted to Edward Enninful as she attended an awards ceremony hosted by the British Fashion Council at London’s Design Museum in May. The editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine said: “I feel like she has been able to grow so gracefully. “Her style is inspiring to a lot of people – they relate to her- but without losing what’s important to her.” Mr Enninful and Kate discussed Britain’s fashion industry during the awards ceremony. The editor-in-chief of British Vogue added: “She was saying that Britain is so important and leading the way in the world.”

