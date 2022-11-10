Paul confirms ‘negotiations’ with Tate as rivals come face to face





Jake Paul has hinted at discussions being had between him and Andrew Tate to stage an influencer super fight. Paul uploaded a video to social media of the pair squaring up to each other with the caption “negotiations.”

Paul vs Tate is a fight that many influencer boxing fans have hoping to see for quite some time. Tate is a four-time ISKA kickboxing world champion with a solid 43-9 record. The 36-year-old has become a household name in the internet world for his divisive views and popular online courses in “modern wealth creation.” Since retiring from combat sports, Tate has hinted at a return to the ring but only if it is on ‘his terms’. He recently listed off a three-man hitlist including YouTuber True Geordie, Jake’s brother Logan, and liberal commentator HasanAbi. However, The Problem Child could be an option as well.

Paul recently spoke about the possibility of the fight taking place during an episode of his podcast, BS with Jake Paul, saying: “I don’t think Andrew Tate should be banned. I think freedom of speech is super important and I think private companies should give people like him a second chance. But I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his alpha male appearance to fight me or Logan. Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us.” Tate has always given Jake his props and was appreciative of him speaking out after he was banned from all social media. “I think Jake Paul is a man who is very dedicated to his craft,” Tate told Rob Moore. “He is not just a YouTuber, Jake Paul is a boxer. He spends his life training, he has a lot of time, money and resources. The idea he is just a YouTuber is foolish, KSI is just a YouTuber. Jake Paul is a boxer and he is certainly a best of all the influencers are fighting today, hands down. MORE BOXING NEWS… Hearn has five backup options for Canelo if Bivol rematch collapses Ruiz Jr lifts lid on private conversation with Joshua about trilogy Jones Jr lifts lid on fresh Joshua conversations after coaching offer

