Paul McCartney Went Ignored When He Visited a Weeping Brian Wilson

Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson were part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s, The Beatles and The Beach Boys. They had a musical rivalry, but the two artists also became friends. In 1974, after The Beatles had broken up and Wilson had stepped back from public life, McCartney and his wife, Linda, were in Los Angeles and decided to stop by Wilson’s home. Though they could hear him, he wouldn’t come out and speak to them.
Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson met in 1966
By 1966, McCartney was one of the most famous people in the world, and Wilson was enjoying the praise the album Pet Sounds was receiving. They met at a party hosted by publicist Derek Taylor, and McCartney broke the ice.
“Well, you’re Brian Wilson and I’m Paul McCartney, so let’s get that out of the way and have a good time,” he said, according to author Kenneth Womack.