Pet sitting and tutoring among ideas for boosting retirement income

Paid online services

Requiring little more than a quick sign-up online, paid surveys can be an easy way to bring in extra cash on the side. People may have to take quite a few to earn decent money, but each one will add that little bonus to their coffee and sweets fund.

It’s important to use a reputable survey website and show caution when sharing any personal details.

At-home crafting

Much like tutoring, if a person has a hobby that they’re deeply passionate about, then in no time at all they could potentially turn this into a new income stream.

Jewellery, art, or even woodcarving, any and all crafts can be sold online using sites like Etsy – once the product is created, all a person has to do is sort out the posting.