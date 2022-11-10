Pickleball takes over the Indian Wells Tennis Garden – KESQ

The Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships 2022 is happening at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden until Sunday.

The event has been taking place since November 5 and ends on November 3.

It is the largest combined men’s and women’s tennis tournament in the world.

Participants include a variety of people of different ages.

Each day participants start competing as early as 8:00 am and go into the evening depending on the day.

Tickets to attend are $15 and can be bought on the event’s website.