Pickleball takes over the Indian Wells Tennis Garden – KESQ

The Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships 2022 is happening at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden until Sunday.
The event has been taking place since November 5 and ends on November 3.
It is the largest combined men’s and women’s tennis tournament in the world.
Participants include a variety of people of different ages.
Each day participants start competing as early as 8:00 am and go into the evening depending on the day.
Tickets to attend are $15 and can be bought on the event’s website.
