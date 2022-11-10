Pictured: Driver who blocked ambulance attending medical emergency





A driver who blocked an ambulance from passing as it raced to help a collapsed man has been caught on camera. Albert Butler blocked paramedics in his red Suzuki Vitara as they headed to a medical emergency via the A4 Bath Road between Reading and Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Despite the ambulance driver switching on the blue lights and siren, Butler pulled out in front of the vehicle, forcing it to slow down. Shocking video footage shows Butler, 38, continuing along the A4 as other drivers pull over to let the ambulance pass. Butler can be seen overtaking those drivers before slowing down again. Neighbours at Butler’s former home in Rainham, Essex, told MailOnline he was a “nasty piece of work”.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore from Thames Valley Police said: “The manner of Butler’s driving was completely unacceptable. “In deliberately attempting to hinder the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other road-users at great risk and at the same time delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency. “This sort of behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take robust action against anybody who seeks to drive in this manner. “Butler will have to complete an extended driving test at the conclusion of his disqualification in order to get his licence back. [He] has been given a suspended prison sentence, which will be enacted immediately should he be convicted of any other offences.

“When you see an emergency vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, please allow them to pass when it is safe to do so. “Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance is on an emergency call and the delays Butler caused could have had significant impacts to the call they were attending.” Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This was the worst standard of driving suffered by one of our hard-working ambulance crews who were responding on blue lights to a potentially very serious emergency that I have ever seen. “Our ambulance crews are highly-trained, able to safely drive at speed when necessary and I’m thankful the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel on emergency lights.

“In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions undertaken by the defendant put himself, other road users and our ambulance crew at risk of serious injury or even worse. “I have been in touch with the crew and thanked them for maintaining their professionalism at such a distressing time. “I would also like to thank Thames Valley Police for their help in bringing the conviction and taking a dangerous driver off our roads for the next three years at least.”

