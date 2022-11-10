Piers Morgan mocks India as England ease into T20 World Cup final





Piers Morgan has mocked India for going “very, very quiet” on Twitter as England raced to a record victory in their T20 World Cup semi-final clash. India had set England a modest target of 169 to book their place in Sunday’s final against Pakistan.

England clearly knew their strength though and opted to field first, trusting Alex Hales and Jos Buttler to get them on their way to chasing down the target. And the opening pair put in a clinic from start to finish with the England duo taking apart India’s bowling team. India were shellshocked as Buttler and Hales came out fearless during the power play period with 63 runs in the first six overs. The result looked like a formality from there with India getting more and more frustrated in the field. Errors began to creep in with the India-strong crowd silenced by Hales and Buttler’s excellence. The pair went on to break the record for the highest opening stand by England men in T20 cricket, previously held by Hales and Michael Lumb (143) back in 2013.

Buttler secured the win in emphatic fashion, mowing Mohammed Shami down for six to bring up the target with 24 balls to spare. And TV personality Morgan couldn’t help but take a little dig at India as England went on to book their place in Sunday’s final. “Indian cricket Twitter suddenly gone very very quiet,” he tweeted. Hales was named player of the match for his 86 runs from just 47 balls, which included seven 6s.

And the 33-year-old admitted after the win that his performance against India was “one of the best nights of my career”. “It is a huge occasion, India in the semi-final of the World Cup, and I am really happy with the way I played,” he said. “This is one of the best grounds to bat at in the world, especially in the powerplay. You get great value for your shots with the shorter, square boundaries. “It’s a ground I have good memories at and a ground I enjoy batting at. I never thought I’d play in a World Cup again so to get the chance is a very special feeling, in a country I love and have spent a lot of time in. Tonight is one of the best nights of my career.”

Like Loading...