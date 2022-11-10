Pod Love! Love Is Blind’s Alexa and Brennon: Timeline of Their Relationship

A Love Is Blind success! Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were one of two season 3 couples to say “I Do” at the end of the Netflix experiment.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting it was “nerve-wracking” thinking about the possibility of Alexa walking away on their wedding day. “I could only control the things that I can control.”

The insurance agent ultimately said yes during the season 3 finale, and the twosome sealed their decision with a kiss and the Jewish tradition of breaking the glass. Since filming wrapped, their romance has even gotten sweeter.

“Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events,” Brennon gushed to Us, noting they are a happy family of four with their two dogs. “Life is wonderful. Life is great.”

Alexa, for her part, has been equally excited about marrying the engineer. “Every day you’re with your best friend and it’s making jokes and it’s just being goofy and being yourselves,” she told Us that November of their marriage. “We’re just really just living our best life. I think it really was a surprise how easy marriage life is when you like, really have your one. It’s amazing.”

The two Texas residents formed an immediate connection in the pods during Netflix’s third season of the dating series. (Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed also got married during Love Is Blind season 3, while the remaining couples all went their separate ways during the finale. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada reunited after filming wrapped and are long-distance dating.)

“She makes me feel heard. She makes me feel comfortable [and] trusted. I don’t have a clear picture of what she looks like, but I feel like I do have a full and clear picture of who she is as a person,” Brennon said in a confessional, shortly before deciding to propose.

As the pair navigated their post-pod relationship, they learned how to manage disagreements and different family upbringings. (Alexa was raised in an outspoken Israeli household while her man comes from a more traditional, Southern brood.)

“Honestly, the biggest challenge is, like, trying to select holidays. Like, we go with this family half the holiday and then we drive like 200 miles to this family,” Brennon explained to Us. “So trying to select that kind of stuff [is difficult]. Married life for me is, I dunno if I’m doing it wrong or not, but it’s been great. It’s been easy!”

Scroll below for the couple’s complete relationship timeline: