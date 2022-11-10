Police ‘double take’ as tiny pedal-powered car spotted on road

A police commander was taken aback when he spotted a pedal-powered car on a major city road.
Scott McGrath was met with the bizarre sight when he looked out of the window during a meeting in Stoke-on-Trent on November 8.
The small, white, four-wheeled vehicle was being ridden along Potteries Way – a main road in the Hanley area of the city.
It appeared to be a bicycle with a rainproof cab, and the driver’s feet could be seen pedalling as it travelled up the road towards Hanley bus station, reports StokeonTrentLive.
Chief Inspector McGrath, Policing Commander for Stoke North, captured the journey on video and uploaded it to his Twitter page.
He wrote: “I did have a double take mid-meeting when this passed by the office today.”
It is certainly not something you see every day. But although unusual, it is not against the law to ride a vehicle like this on the UK’s roads.
People soon flocked to Stoke-on-Trent Live’s Facebook page to comment on the sighting.
One person wrote: “Thought it was an escaped pram!”
Another person commented: “Saw this outside Tesco a few weeks ago; he was loading it up with shopping; unbelievable how much he managed to fit in.”
A third person added: “Only in Hanley”.
A fourth person joked: “Haha, probably safer than most of the cars on the road”.
“I’d like one of these myself to go to work in; a lot cheaper than electric cars,” said another.
However, not everyone had positive things to say about the vehicle.
One person commented: “Shouldn’t be on the road – there are no number plates, therefore no insurance, etc.”
They are legal to ride on the road and have as much right to be there as bicycles, according to the Highway Code.
