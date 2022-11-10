Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby.

Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night.

Authorities only identified the rider who was killed as a 16-year-old Oxford resident.

Video surveillance and other evidence revealed that the juvenile rode in a reckless manner and was ejected after he lost control, according to police.

The teen was transported to Griffin Hospital where he was immediately pronounced dead.

Later investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen and the teen did not possess a license to operate a motorcycle.

Roads were closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigated.

Police asked that any witnesses or those with information contact the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

Oxford’s superintendent sent a message to the school community after he learned that the rider was from his town.

We learned this morning that an Oxford teen passed away following a fatal motorcycle crash. The loss of any person is heartbreaking, and I share the deepest condolences with the family and friends of the teen that passed away. We live and work in a small community where our teachers, staff, students, and families are interconnected. While this teen was not a student of the Oxford Public Schools, his tragic passing will have a profound impact on members of our community. Mr. Hibbert activated our emergency response team to support OHS students who knew this teen. Our district staff is prepared to offer support to students and staff who need help at this time. At times like these, we need to hit the pause button and hug our loved ones. Tell them how much you love them and that you are here for each other no matter how difficult life gets. As a district and community, we now mourn a life that ended too early.

