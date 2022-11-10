Prince Andrew branded a ‘fool’ for settling sex abuse case





This week Ms Guiffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking ring, said she “may have made a mistake” in claiming she was forced to have sex with Mr Dershowitz when she was underage. She dropped a defamation case Tuesday she had brought against Mr Dershowitz in 2019 with no financial payment made to either side.

Ms Guiffre said: “It was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr Dershowitz.” Her words drew an end to eight years of claims and counterclaims between the two. Ms Guiffre’s admission sparked ire from a source close to Mr Dershowitz, who said: “How can someone be ‘mistaken’ about something so serious?” READ MORE: I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall dubbed ‘hell of a party animal’

Mark Stephens, a media lawyer at the London-based law firm Howard Kennedy, said regardless of any admission made by Ms Guiffre, it means little for the Duke of York. He told the Telegraph: “I think the problem is that once you’ve handed over a few million, there’s no way back from that. “This is a major concession by Virginia Giuffre, which does go to her credibility. “Had anyone chosen to take the same route and provoke a defamation action like Dershowitz did, it would have given them a clear path to vindication.

“Of course, the problem is that no one else did.” He added: “Dershowitz stands as a sole individual who appears to have vindicated his reputation against these allegations. The other men have gone down like bowling pins.” A spokesperson for the Duke of York has declined to comment.

Like Loading...