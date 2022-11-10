Prince Philip ‘unable to cope without confidante’ Penelope Knatchbull

Penelope Knatchbull was one of the closest companions of both the late Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She attended the funerals for both the royals – despite coronavirus restrictions limiting attendance at Philip’s service to just 30 people.
The Crown series depicts her friendship with the royals, notably Prince Philip, as well as the most distressing event of her life, the loss of her child Leonora due to liver cancer at the age of five in 1991.
Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the friendship between the actual Prince Philip and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.
She claimed: “It seems to be only royal males who are unable to cope with life without a ‘confidante’, which is a term few of us use to describe our own friends or even ‘best’ mates.
“It implies shared experiences, knowledge and even secrets: someone you might turn to when you’re off-loading your life challenges and problems, and clearly someone you have total trust in.”
Who is the real Penelope Knatchbull?
Judi added: “Penelope was always referred to as Philip’s ‘confidante’ and it’s clear that the Prince and his best friend made a very elegant and complimentary duo.
“Many royals could look tense in Philip’s company, including his sons, but Penelope always looked relaxed and at the same time rather regal.
“Philip’s face clearly lights up when he uses eye contact here and he looks genuinely engaged and amused by Penelope when they chat.”
According to Judi, the Countess had the same “stoic personality” as the Queen and Philip, which enabled their close friendship to flourish.
She added: “Sitting together in the car, Penelope’s raised brows as she looks down smiling suggests she is delighted to be in his company.
“But when they stand together there is the signature gesture of her folded arms that suggest a confident and similarly stoic personality as both Philip and the late Queen.”
Philip’s funeral landed on April 17, 2021, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The guest list was therefore limited to 30 people, meaning even the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, was unable to attend.
Therefore, the majority of attendees were Royal Family members, including Prince Harry who flew over from Montecito to be there.
One non-member of the family that was present though, was Penelope.
Judi continued: “Philip must have had many friends in his life but Penelope was the one invited to his funeral despite the guest list being limited to 30 by the pandemic.
“Some poses suggested she was also keen to keep a protective eye on Philip as he got older, as in the shot of her standing behind the Queen and her husband while Penelope stands behind, glancing across at Philip with a worried-looking downturned mouth.”
Known informally as Penny, the Countess is the only daughter of butcher-turned-businessman Reginald Eastwood and she became close to the Royal Family through her relationship with Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten.
Following the tragic death of her daughter Leonora, Countess Mountbatten grew even closer to Prince Philip and the Queen.
Despite an age difference of more than 30 years, a shared love of the outdoors allowed their friendship to flourish, which only strengthened after Philip taught the Countess to drive carriages in 1994.
