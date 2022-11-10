Prince Philip ‘unable to cope without confidante’ Penelope Knatchbull

Penelope Knatchbull was one of the closest companions of both the late Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She attended the funerals for both the royals – despite coronavirus restrictions limiting attendance at Philip’s service to just 30 people.

The Crown series depicts her friendship with the royals, notably Prince Philip, as well as the most distressing event of her life, the loss of her child Leonora due to liver cancer at the age of five in 1991.

Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the friendship between the actual Prince Philip and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

She claimed: “It seems to be only royal males who are unable to cope with life without a ‘confidante’, which is a term few of us use to describe our own friends or even ‘best’ mates.

“It implies shared experiences, knowledge and even secrets: someone you might turn to when you’re off-loading your life challenges and problems, and clearly someone you have total trust in.”