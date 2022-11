Ben responded: “You told my housemate who told me,” referring to his wife Annie.

Meanwhile, Claudia opened up on her concerns while taking on the role of Princess Anne.

“You worry as an actor – in the past – I don’t care anymore – about shooting you from your best side but with Princess Anne they’re so clever where they shoot me from,” she said.

“But they’re not looking for an impression on The Crown, I think that’s part of replacing the cast.