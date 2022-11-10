Princess Diana’s butler warns The Crown is not ‘reality’





Mr Burrell joined King Charles and Princess Diana’s household at Highgrove House in 1987 and was the butler to the former Princess of Wales until her death in 1997. The former butler took to Instagram after the latest series of Netflix’s The Crown, which depicts the life of the royals during the early 1990s, was released on Wednesday.

Mr Burrel, age 64, posted on his 46,000 followers on Instagram that he had “some concerns” about the new series of The Crown. He said: “We will see recent Royal Family history through the lens of a fictional drama. Anyone not aware of the historic detail may believe that all of the dramatisations is based on fact.” “Viewers should be aware that not all that they see is an accurate reflection or representation of what actually happened.” He also made claims about the former Princess of Wale’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth and said: “Princess Diana was a fervent supporter of the Queen and the monarchy and worked to support Her Majesty. “In a note written to me, the Princess said that ‘I so want the monarchy to survive’ and that ‘I am here to support Mama ([he Queen]’.”

Mr Burrel entered royal service at age 18, where he went on to serve as Queen Elizabeth’s personal footman and would later become Princess Diana’s butler. After her death, Mr Burrel wrote two books about his service to the Princess of Wales and claimed she had called him “the only man I can trust”. He said: “She was surrounded by the richest, most educated people and she chose a lorry driver’s son from Derbyshire. “She called me her rock and I took care of her.” READ MORE: Princess Diana’s private secretary defends accuracy in The Crown

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have criticised the former butler for the publication of his books as well as for revelations to the media. In a statement released from Clarence House in 2003, the royal princes said: “We cannot believe that Paul, who was entrusted with so much, could abuse his position in such a cold and overt betrayal. “It was not only deeply painful for the two of us but also for everyone else affected and it would mortify our mother if she were alive today and, if we might say so, we feel we are more able to speak for our mother than Paul. We ask Paul please to bring these revelations to an end.” At the time, Mr Burrell said he was “saddened at the statement issued on behalf of Prince William and Prince Harry”. He added: “I am convinced that when the princes, and everyone else, reads this book in its entirety they will think differently. My only intention in writing this book was to defend the princess and stand in her corner. DON’T MISS:

Season Five of the Crown aired on November 9, and the latest instalment of the drama has received some backlash due to its portrayal of King Charles and Princess Diana. The Netflix show portrays the breakdown of their marriage and shows a re-enactment of Princess Diana’s BBC panorama interview which aired in 1995. The latest series has caused controversy with former prime minister Sir John Major who described the show as “malicious nonsense”. Actress Dame Judi Dench also wrote in Times that Netflix “seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism”. At the Crown’s premiere this week, Dominic West, who plays King Charles on the show, said: “I think a lot of people are very sensitive about the show since the Queen died.” He added: “A lot of people are worried about what will be in it, but I don’t think they need to be.”

