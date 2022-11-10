Putin ‘biding his time’ to ramp up mass mobilisation through winter





The exiled Russian businessman and opposition activist that now resides in London claimed that Putin was “biding his time” to strengthen his forces for next year. Mr Khodorkovsky explained that Vladimir Putin was pausing in order to carry out draft mobilisations of occupied Ukrainian territories where Russian-aligned Ukrainians live. The exiled Russian also pondered the idea that the acceleration of weapons given to Ukrainian forces by the West might help the army recover faster than Russia’s military forces.

Mr Khodorkovsky told Talk TV: "Putin is biding the time, he needs time, he really needs this pause and this time to carry out draft mobilisation on the occupied territories. "And then use Ukrainians on these territories against Ukrainians. "But let's look at Ukraine on the other hand, what can Ukraine do in this year? "So if for instance during this year, western supplies of weapons to Ukraine were accelerated or at least went on being delivered at the same pace as now so that the Ukrainian army could recover faster than the Russian army.

Mr Khodorkovsky added: “Then this would make sense, but I don’t actually believe and I think both of us understand clearly the thinking of the American congress. “Do you think there were a cease-fire declared Americans would go on supplying weapons or step up supplying weapons to Ukraine? “I don’t believe that, so I don’t actually see any options for them at the moment. “Any scenarios at the moment that would guarantee Ukraine that Putin would not start or resume this war again when he is ready.” READ MORE: Trump slammed as ‘bigger loser than Hillary Clinton’ amid disappointing GOP performance

Western governments have been continuing to supply Ukraine's armed forces with top-of-the-range weapons in order to push back on the Russian onslaught. Putin has been trying to bolster his army in Ukraine by calling for up to 300,000 more Russian men to join the battle. And the Russian leader announced the formation of a new committee tasked with creating new weapons to supply his troops on the frontlines. Other military experts like Mr Khodorkovsky have been speculating about what Putin's plan for this winter might be. One such expert a retired US Army Lieutenant General, Ben Hodges has explained why he believes Putin may not be around to see his 71st Birthday next year.

Mr Hodges told Express.co.uk: "I don't expect Putin to be around for his 71st birthday. I'm not talking about a coup or being drugged in Red Square or anything like that. He added: "But it's hard to believe that he would be able to survive a combination of battlefield defeat, the economic issues that are only getting worse, the impact of sanctions domestically, the thousands and thousands of Russian soldiers being killed and wounded. It seems unlikely he would be able to survive that. Lieutenant General Hodges added: "Dr Timothy Synder wrote an article and in it, he talked about Putin's number 1 objective is to remain in power and preserve his regime. "At some point, he is going to have to decide just continuing this in Ukraine, does that help him stay in power? I don't think so and I think he realises that."

