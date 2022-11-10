‘Putin’s hands over the red button’ warned Ukrainian MP

Mr Ariev claimed that it was difficult to know what Vladimir Putin could consider as his next move after his forces had to significantly retreat back inside occupied territories. The Ukrainian MP warned that it was more likely that Putin would use a small “nuclear blast” to prove he is ready to escalate unless concessions are made. He suggested that rather than starting a full-scale nuclear war with other countries, Russia would overpress other countries and go too far with threats.

Mr Ariev told Express.co.uk: “Now for me, it’s difficult to know what is inside his mind… This twisted mind.

“And when people told me a couple of years ago that it is not possible that Putin will do a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

“I told them that you’re completely wrong, and finally when some German, and French colleagues…they’ve seen that the worst concerns became true.

“So I think, he would like to do that you know, his hands are over the red button, but he will not go to a full-scale nuclear war.

“At first probably he will by trying to use a tactical one, a small nuclear blast to show that his intentions are really very very serious.

