Queen Camilla looks elegant in all-green look at Westminster Abbey

Another social media user commented: “I wonder if Her Majesty wears green when she’s ‘on parade’ with the Rifles because the Duke of Edinburgh was the previous C-in-C and his livery was green.”

Camilla always wears green when it comes to The Rifles, long before she was named commander-in-chief and green is The Rifles’ colour.

She sported the same green regimental coat dress last year and the hat in 2020.

Royal fan @Naveen09987845 said on social media: “Queen Camilla looks stylish in her all-green look!”

