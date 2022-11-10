Queen created scrapbook of Philip pictures after first meeting

Speaking on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, historian Tessa Dunlop discussed the relationship between the late monarch and her husband. Speaking all about her new book, Elizabeth and Philip, Dr Dunlop described the late Queen’s interest in Prince Philip as a “proper schoolgirl crush”.
Dr Dunlop told host Jo Elvin: “Elizabeth [was] stuck in Windsor with this crush and she’s cutting out pictures and press cuttings, whatever he’s mentioned [in], and putting him in a scrapbook.
“I mean, it’s a proper schoolgirl crush, it’s deeply sweet.”
She continued: “Meanwhile Philip, he does actually maintain contain contact with Elizabeth from quite early on in the war but he’s also a young man at sea.
“He’s lovely, he’s special, he knows he’s special – he’s a prince of Greece. And he dates several very beautiful women.”
Dr Dunlop noted the then Prince of Denmark and Greece entertained himself with debutante Osla Benning.
Dr Dunlop noted that compared to the women that Philip dated, Elizabeth “represented something different”.
She described Elizabeth as “steadfast” and “sweet” and someone who had a “knockout inheritance”, whilst describing Philip as “nomadic” and “a bit brusque”.
The historian described the pairing as “a wacko combination” but “deeply attractive”.
Speaking of the late Queen, Dr Dunlop said: “I think there was something so steady about her, even as a young girl.”
She claimed Philip’s childhood was “all over the shop” so he “needed” someone like Elizabeth.
Following her death on September 8, 2022, the Queen was buried next to Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Her late mother and father, the Queen Mother and King George VI.
The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who passed away in 2002, was cremated and her ashes remain in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel.
