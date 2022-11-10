Queen created scrapbook of Philip pictures after first meeting

Speaking on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, historian Tessa Dunlop discussed the relationship between the late monarch and her husband. Speaking all about her new book, Elizabeth and Philip, Dr Dunlop described the late Queen’s interest in Prince Philip as a “proper schoolgirl crush”.

Dr Dunlop told host Jo Elvin: “Elizabeth [was] stuck in Windsor with this crush and she’s cutting out pictures and press cuttings, whatever he’s mentioned [in], and putting him in a scrapbook.

“I mean, it’s a proper schoolgirl crush, it’s deeply sweet.”

She continued: “Meanwhile Philip, he does actually maintain contain contact with Elizabeth from quite early on in the war but he’s also a young man at sea.

“He’s lovely, he’s special, he knows he’s special – he’s a prince of Greece. And he dates several very beautiful women.”

Dr Dunlop noted the then Prince of Denmark and Greece entertained himself with debutante Osla Benning.

