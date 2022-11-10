Queen Letizia stuns in ‘almost shockingly’ casual look

Earlier this week, on Monday, November 8, Queen Letizia was seen at the BioCultura fair, a market featuring various stalls filled with food and crafts, such as jewellery, soap, clothes, and more. Letizia had her photo taken with stall owners, looking relaxed but fashionable in an off-duty outfit. Royal fans described the look as “almost shocking” due to how casual it was.

Letizia wore a striped jumper from Scandinavian brand & Other Stories. It was navy blue with white stripes and had gold buttons on the shoulders.

Called the Stripe Knit Sweater, the garment is still on sale on the retailer’s website, and fans are in luck as it has reduced in price – from £59 to £38.

The brand described the piece on its website, saying: “Striped nautical knit sweater with gold toned shoulder buttons. Ribbed hem, cuff and neck.”

The jumper is from & Other Stories’ older collection, but there are many other striped jumpers to choose from this season’s collection.

