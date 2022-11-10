Queen once caught on camera branding Matt Hancock ‘poor man’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans watched as Matt Hancock entered the jungle on Wednesday evening much to the dismay of the camp mates already settled in. Looking back at the former Health Secretary’s career outside of the jungle, the Queen was once caught on camera branding him a “poor man”.

In a meeting with Boris Johnson, who was Prime Minister at the time, in June 2021, the late monarch gave her brutal opinion.

Johnson began: “Your Majesty,” as the Queen greeted him: “It’s very nice to see you again.”

“Lovely to see you again, it’s been 15 months,” the former Tory leader noted.

The Queen asked: “Has it really? It’s most extraordinary isn’t it?”

