Queen put foot down on Sussexes’ plan to avoid Wessex-like ‘disaster’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have proposed adopting a half-in half-out arrangement but the plan was rejected by the monarchy. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed their plan was stopped by the late Queen and King Charles, then Prince of Wales, as they were fearful of a repeat “disaster” after a negative scheme attempted with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “The key thing is the Queen, supported by the then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and then Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the family, took the view that you can’t be half-in half-out.
“Edward and Sophie tried it years ago and it ended in disaster for them really, well, embarrassment, anyway.”
He noted that the approach was also rejected as “you are always to be accused of cashing in on your royal connections”.
Mr Palmer noted that Meghan and Harry’s “choice to quit” also “faced criticism” because they “dished the dirt on the Royal Family.
He made reference to the couple’s 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where they “made accusations” which didn’t seem to “reflect the facts”.
Ms Forsyth also made a point that, unlike Sophie and Edward, the Sussexes were “senior royals” and “very much at the forefront of the Royal Family”.
Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex have grown to become much-loved members of the Royal Family.
Despite not wanting to be full-time working royals, Edward and Sophie have become integral members of the Firm.
In 2020, in their official statement, Meghan and Harry declared that they wanted to “step back” as senior royals.
They planned to “work to become financially independent”, although still intending to “fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.
Since their royal exit, the couple now resides in the US with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.
