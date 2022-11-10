Queen put foot down on Sussexes’ plan to avoid Wessex-like ‘disaster’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have proposed adopting a half-in half-out arrangement but the plan was rejected by the monarchy. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed their plan was stopped by the late Queen and King Charles, then Prince of Wales, as they were fearful of a repeat “disaster” after a negative scheme attempted with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “The key thing is the Queen, supported by the then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and then Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the family, took the view that you can’t be half-in half-out.

“Edward and Sophie tried it years ago and it ended in disaster for them really, well, embarrassment, anyway.”

He noted that the approach was also rejected as “you are always to be accused of cashing in on your royal connections”.

Mr Palmer noted that Meghan and Harry’s “choice to quit” also “faced criticism” because they “dished the dirt on the Royal Family.

