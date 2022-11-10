Queen Rania and Charlene visit Pope – but only one can wear white

For accessories, she carried a Dior “Tribale Promenade Pouch in Black”, which is a very feminine and luxurious black clutch bag with a gold chain.

The clasp to hold the bag together is actually made of a pair of iconic Dior pearl earrings for some added glamour.

Although it is now sold out on the Dior website, according to Brag My Bag, it cost £1,050 at the time of purchase.

Continuing with the black theme, Rania wore her Jennifer Chamandi “Bespoke Lorenzo 105 Black Suede and Elaphe Pumps”, however, she had clearly had the straps removed.