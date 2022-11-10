Queen stamps go on sale today – how much they cost and where to buy

The pack, billed as a “souvenir” by Royal Mail, reflects on the Queen’s life “from early childhood to her unwavering dedication to service and commitment to establishing a strong and stable monarchy for the 21st century”.

A double-sided card that commemorates the monarch comes included in the pack.

Another special edition with “strictly limited availability” comes with a similar card and personalisation options.

People can buy the alternative pack for £7.90, personalised with their name, address and selected postmark.