Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios set for blockbuster clash at United Cup

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios look set to face off in a blockbuster clash to open the 2023 tennis season after being drawn in the same group at the new United Cup along with Great Britain. The entry list and groups for the new mixed-gender tennis tournament have been unveiled though some notable names and countries – including Novak Djokovic’s Serbia – have not made the cut.

The 2023 tennis season will get underway on December 29 with an all-new mixed-gender tournament in Australia as the warm-up for the Aussie Open. And it already promises to be unmissable as the group format has thrown up some popcorn matches, with Nadal’s Spain and Kyrgios’ Australia landing in Group D along with Great Britain.

But fans will be denied the chance to see an all-star Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu mixed doubles pairing coming up against the likes of Nadal and Kyrgios as neither player has appeared in Britain’s squad, which will be made up of Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jan Choinski and Jonny O’Mara on the mens’ side and Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan and Ella McDonald on the womens’.

Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and the United States make up the rest of the field, determined by the top six WTA rankings, the top six ATP and the top six of a combined ranking between the two. It means the likes of Serbia and strong mixed tennis nations like Canada have not made the cut.

