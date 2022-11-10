Rainn Wilson Changes Name To Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson To Highlight Climate Change

Film and TV star Rainn Wilson, known best for his role as Dwight on The Office, has made a dramatic change to his name to help bring awareness to climate change. He made the announcement on Twitter this week during the United Nations climate change conference, COP27, which is taking place in Egypt.

Wilson got his new name through the website Arctic Risk Name Generator, which lets people input their name and receive a climate change-based name instead.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Whether or not Wilson plans to legally and formally change his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson remains to be seen. He said he could not change his name on Twitter due to Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the company and the new rules in place. He did change his name on Instagram.

He said in his Twitter video that the name change is a “cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth.”

“We need world leaders to take action at COP27! The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it,” he said.

Wilson said he is petitioning regular people and celebrities alike to change their name to help promote climate change awareness. He said Cardi B could change her name to “Cardi the arctic B melting” and Jack Black to “Jack Black carbon is killing us.” He also offered up “Amy Poehler bears are endangered.”

In one of The Office’s cold opens, Dwight plays a planet Earth-loving character known as “Recyclops” who wants to teach people how to save the planet. Recyclops quickly, however, renounces Earth Day, becomes evil, and vows to destroy the Earth.