Rashford sends message to Southgate over preferred England role

Rashford has often played from the left hand side and cut in on his right foot, and that was the case for United as Anthony Martial led the line on Thursday night.

It remains to be seen whether he will be handed such a role in Southgate’s XI, however, given the Three Lions boss is likely to line up with a more structured 3-4-3 formation, which is more suited to Phil Foden or Bukayo Saka.

But it seems he is in agreement about Rashford’s best role after holding talks with him at the end of last season. “I think he’s showing signs with United that the enjoyment is back in his face, the joy of playing is back in his face. I’ve seen him arrive at the far post with a header which is quite staggering, really,” Southgate said.

“So there are things that we’ve talked about over the years, I think there’s a good structure to the team there. I think his pressing has also been aided by the structure of the team. I think he’s still at his best coming from that left and when he’s running in behind teams is when he’s at his strongest.”