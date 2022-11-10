READ | Ogbene receives Republic of Ireland call for upcoming friendlies

Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has once again called up to represent the Republic of Ireland for friendly fixtures against Norway and Malta.

With the Millers set to join the rest of the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League in pausing their fixture schedule for the World Cup break, Ogbene will return to his native Ireland for a friendly match against Norway before jetting off to Malta later in November.

He will then link back up with his Rotherham United teammates in Cyprus for their warm weather training camp during the World Cup interlude.

Ogbene has been a regular for Republic of Ireland since making his debut in 2021 and is set to be involved again for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Everyone at Rotherham United would like to wish Chieo all the best whilst representing himself and the Millers on international duty.