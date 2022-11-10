Remainer claims she’s found loophole so she can legally stay in Europe





A Brexit-hating tourist claims she has found a loophole which allows her to legally stay in the EU for double the 90-day limit. Honour Spencer, 27, spent £80,000 and most of the Covid pandemic transforming a Mercedes Sprinter into a mobile home called Libertie.

Since late August, the ardent Remain-voting model has travelled around Europe and is determined to not return to the UK until next year. However, spending that amount of time continuously in the EU would break post-Brexit rules, which allow British citizens to spend 90 days out of 180 in the bloc’s Schengen Area. Honour claims to have found a way round this without ever setting foot back on British soil for the three-month break which is usually required. She said: “I voted Remain and think Brexit in general was a terrible idea. It might sound harsh, but it was voted for by older people who have outdated views on society and aren’t going to be around to see its effects.”

Honour, from Knutsford, Cheshire, left the UK on August 29 and has gone on to travel through France, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary with her two cocker spaniels and daughter Maria, one. The countries she has visited are all within the EU’s Schengen Area, although Romania and Bulgaria remain outside it. As a British citizen, Honour is allowed to stay there for three months without a visa – the exact amount of time she has to spend outside of the Schengen zone before she can return for another 90 days. This “loophole” motivated her to plan to travel to the Romanian capital of Bucharest in November where she is due to stay until the New Year. DON’T MISS:

After this three month period has elapsed, she can spend another 90 days in the Schengen zone after which she plans on returning to the UK. She said: “Hopefully, this loophole will work, but we will have to wait and see. “When I cross into Romania, I have to get them to stamp my passport so I have proof that I have left. “It’s really important because otherwise I could be penalised or be banned for life from the EU apparently.”

Honour added: “If it works, at least I’ve found a way to get around the mess Brexit has created. “It’s destroying opportunities for people of my generation and I’m glad to have found a way that can enable us to travel without too much hassle.” Countries which are part of the Schengen Area have abolished passport controls between each other, effectively allowing borderless travel between signatory countries. British passport holders will need to pay £5.92 (€7) to enter the zone from November 2023. They will also need to complete additional forms online.

