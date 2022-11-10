Replay Integrates Unstoppable Domains to Bring Web3 IDs to Streaming Services – NFTgators – NFT News and Insights

Quick take:

Replay has teamed up with Unstoppable Domains to bring web3 identities to streaming services.

The collaboration will enable the web3 streaming service Rewarded.tv to offer exclusive rewards to its users.

Users can link their Unstoppable Domains IDs to receive badges linked to NFTs.

Replay partnered with NFT domain issuer Unstoppable Domains to bring web3 identities to streaming services. The web3 video platform will allow its users to synch their Unstoppable Domains with one click to enable streaming rewards.

Unstoppable Domains is the leading web3 ID issuer with more than 2.7 million registered NFT domains. NFT domains allow users to use their web3 IDs across multiple blockchains without disclosing personal information.

Replay will integrate Unstoppable Domains login service to its dashboard, enabling users to link their wallets with their web3 IDs.

The company is offering rewards “Unstoppable Badges” to users that sign up for Unstoppable Domains IDs via its platform.

Rewarded.tv users will earn $RPLAY tokens for watching movies, series and live TV on the platform. The platform features a gamification system with leaderboards and Watch Parties.

Commenting on the partnership, Replay CEO Krish Arvapally said: “With Rewarded.tv, we’re bringing fun back to TV with gamification – introducing leaderboards and challenges that give users the chance to show off their fandom, with highly-personalized user dashboards and rewards. By enabling simple unified log-in across web3 platforms, Unstoppable Domains was an obvious choice of partner.”

The collaboration will also reward users joining Replay from Unstoppable Domains with PLAYTATO NFTs. The generative couch potato NFTs can unlock exclusive perks on Rewarded TV based on traits and rarity.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind blockchain-based digital files representing proof of ownership of a digital collectible, virtual merchandise, JPEGs, or Unstoppable Domains’ case, a web3 ID.

Web3 is a blockchain-based internet that focuses on decentralisation, user-focused apps and trustless communication systems.

“Replay is the kind of disruptive web3 platform that makes it the perfect candidate for Unstoppable Domain integration,” said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains. “Unstoppable Domains makes Web3 more seamless and intuitive, so the Replay team can focus on reimagining the way we stream TV.”

***

Sign up to the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Stay up to date: