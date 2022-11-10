Retired households spend 15% of their income on taxes

Retired households are paying 15.4 percent in taxes on their income each year, according to analysis of Government data. Pension provider iSIPP found total direct tax taken from retired households adds up to more than £57.22billion.

The average gross income of a retired household comes in at £32,265 with benefits including the state pension accounting for 41 percent of total income.

The figures showed income from private pensions makes up 43 percent of gross income for the average household.

Pensioners pay out the most tax on their private pensions, which makes up around £3,359 on average.

Income tax, council tax and a small amount of National Insurance contributions take £4,961 off their total income.

READ MORE: Cold Weather Payment pays £25 when there’s very cold weather – are you eligible?