Rowley library presents genealogical research program

ROWLEY — A virtual program on conducting genealogical research will be offered Monday by Rowley Public Library.

“FAN Out! Using Cluster Research to Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls” will be presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz.

She is a genealogist, writer and speaker with nearly 30 years of experience in researching her family’s origins in Poland, Germany, the U.S. and Canada, according to the library. The program is part of the library’s ongoing genealogy series.

Szczepankiewicz will talk about FAN research – research of an ancestor’s “friends, associates and neighbors” to help answer genealogical questions when crucial information about place of origin or parents’ names is not found in documents.

Research of an ancestor’s social network and extended family can often help to answer these questions.

For more information or to register for this online event to watch at home, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850.