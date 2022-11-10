Royal aides ‘fear’ The Crown could ruin Royal Family’s image worldwide





Aides for the Royal Family reportedly fear the new season of The Crown could damage the royals’ reputation across the globe. As the fifth season of The Crown has just made its debut on Netflix, concerns are growing among royals about the reception it will have in countries such as Australia and the United States. Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer warned the series could be misinterpreted as a documentary instead of a fictionalised account inspired by real facts.

Despite the wrong perception, Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer said the Royal Family will remain silent on the new Netflix series. “There’s always a possibility that something annoys them so much that they break that policy,” Mr Palmer told the Royal Round Up. “I think they’ve traditionally taken the view that they don’t want to interfere with artistic freedom. “I think what does worry people in the Palace is that they fear that not so much in this country but in the US and Australia or other overseas countries that viewers actually think it’s true – that it is a documentary rather than dramatisation very loosely based on facts.”

Since the new season has come out, voices from the Netflix production team and close to the Royal Family have defended some of elements of the series are pure fiction. “What has been interesting in the last few days, there’s been a bit of a fight back by the makers of The Crown and some people involved in it,” Mr Palmer said. “Robert Lacey wrote a piece for The Times. And Patrick Jephson, who was Princess Diana’s private secretary, has also defended the drama. “They both essentially said that it’s truer than people close to the Palace have been trying to say. READ MORE: Denise Welch mocks UK’s ‘terrifying’ outcome after egg thrown at King

“Patrick Jephson, for example, said that it’s not the case as the show portrays that Prince Charles – as he then was – plotted with John Major to declare a regency and to get the Queen to abdicate.” “But has claimed that King Charles did talk to a previous Prime Minister, which I think is assumed to be Margaret Thatcher, about the same thing.” The Daily Express’ royal correspondent added the new series of The Crown could potentially be damaging to the Royal Family’s reputation “because it drags all those controversies over the war in Wales in the 1990s and everything else.” The Crown’s penutlimate chapter, season 5, gives a fictionalised account of major royal events spanning from 1991 to the spring of 1997, with then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s deterioriating relationship as the main theme of the series. DON’T MISS:

