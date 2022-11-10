Royal expert hopes of reconciliation if Harry ‘pulls back’ in book





Despite details of the book remaining vague, it is speculated that Prince Harry could be set to make more accusations against the Royal Family, adding to the tension that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have with the family. However, speaking on Sky News Australia, royal expert Valentine Low has warned the 38-year-old that if he were to “pull back”, relations could be healed and reconciliation could be possible.

Upon being asked if Harry is “aware” of the problems that his book could cause, Mr Low said: “I think he’s only too well aware. “I think where he is at the moment, he feels like he’s got to tell his truth.” He added: “We’ve heard all these stories about Harry’s supposedly having second thoughts and wondering whether he should turn it down. “Don’t know the truth of that, only find out the truth when the book comes out.” READ MORE: Prince Andrew branded a ‘fool’ for settling sex abuse case after Guiffre’s legal U-turn

He added if Harry “tells it how it is, from his point of view” then it will come time with the “same mess”, however, if he “pulls back”, things “could improve”. He added that if Harry doesn’t “pull back”, it wouldn’t necessarily make things worse as “things are already pretty bad at the moment”. Mr Low, author of the book ‘Courtiers’, claimed that the Royal Family are “pretty nervous” about the contents of Harry’s upcoming book. Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent visit to the UK, he added that there was “no warmth on show” and that this shows relations are “sill not good”. READ MORE: Queen Camilla commemorates war dead as she lays cross at Field of Remembrance ceremony

Tensions between the Royal Family and the Sussexes began to heighten when the couple decided they wanted to step down as working royals in 2020. The couple reportedly wanted a half-in half-out agreement but this was declined by the late monarch and the current King, then-Prince of Wales. Since the exit, Meghan and Harry now reside in the US with their two young children, Archie, 3, and 17-month-old Lilibet. READ NEXT:

