Russia have restored and built new trenches in Crimea

Ukrainian’s successful counteroffensive has sent back a number of Russian forces and now in Kherson, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River. General Sergei Surovikin who organises Russia’s operations said it was a “very difficult decision” but “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function”.
President Joe Biden said the withdrawal shows that Russia’s military is facing “real problems”.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that there is “always resistance from the enemy”.
An advisor to Zelensky’s office, Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted: “Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight.”
Satellite images have now emerged showing that the Russians have been building trenches and restoring old ones in the northern part of Crimea and in the Kherson Oblast.
Open-source intelligence analyst Benjamin Pittet posted the satellite images on Twitter, saying: “Russia is digging new trenches in Northern Crimea!
“Russia has restored the trenches of the Chonhar checkpoint between Crimea and the Kherson Oblast.
“New Trenches were also built.”
The occupied region near Armyansk also showed that old trenches have been repaired and new ones have been dug.
Mr Pittet added: “In this image, we can see an excavator digging a new trench.”
Images have also shown that further north more defensive positions have been constricted.
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy begins canvassing for speakership votes
“They were given four grenades; they dug the ground with their hands.”
Another woman said: “The commanders said that you are meat, the brought you here for this, they will kill you all anyway.
“They gave them one sapper shovel for 30 people and told them to dig trenches for themselves.”
Source link